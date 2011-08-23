Actor Ben Affleck accepts the ''Troops Choice: Entertainer of the Year'' award, flanked by members of U.S. Armed Forces, at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ben Affleck is attached to produce, star in and direct "Line of Sight," a thriller now in development at Warner Bros., TheWrap has confirmed.

The project will have to wait at least a little while. Production on Warners' "Argo," which Affleck is directing and starring in, began on Monday.

"Line of Sight" has some heavy interest: Joel Silver and Andrew Rona are on board to produce. But the movie hasn't been greenlit yet.

In February, TheWrap reported that writer F. Scott Frazier sold "Line of Sight," which he wrote as a spec script, to Warner's.

Since then, Peter O'Brien has worked on the script.

The movie is about squad of commandos who transport cargo while trying to stop an anti-government uprising.

Affleck is increasingly in demand as a director, and Warners loves him.

He directed and starred in the studio's 2010 thriller "The Town," which had a budget estimated at $37 million and grossed $154 million worldwide. "Argo" is also a Warner Bros. movie.