LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bradley Cooper has pulled out of Relativity Media's remake of "The Crow," TheWrap has confirmed.

Cooper was set to play the lead role of Eric Draven, but a couple of other movies -- "The Silver Linings Playbook" and "Paradise Lost" -- bumped up against "The Crow's" filming schedule, an individual familiar with the project told TheWrap.

Relativity is now looking for a replacement actor to play Eric Draven and expects to begin filming during the first quarter of 2012.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, there has been some turbulence in "The Crow's" flight pattern. The Weinstein company is suing Relativity over the project, asking a judge to prohibit it from selling the remake of the 1994 film to any other company.

The original movie grossed $50.7 million -- an impressive sum for its day. The film was marred, however, by the accidental death of Brandon Lee during filming.

Relativity's version is being produced by Edward R. Pressman, Jeff Most, Relativity's Kavanaugh, and Apache Entertainment's Enrique LÛpez Lavigne and BelØn Atienza.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.