LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Brad Pitt is negotiating to become "The Gray Man" for New Regency, TheWrap has confirmed.

He'd play Court Gentry, a CIA agent-turned-assassin who's famous in the shadowy world of covert operations but is now targeted by mysterious forces. As he tries to dodge the forces who are out to get him, he has to save the lives of daughters he didn't know existed.

The movie is based on Mark Greaney's novel.

James Gray is set to direct. Adam Cozad wrote the script. Plan B and Dede Gardner are producing with Stephen Garrett of Shine.

Pitt's "World War Z" is filming now.