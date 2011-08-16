ORLANDO, Fla Veteran actor Burt Reynolds is facing foreclosure on his longtime southeast Florida home, according to a lawsuit filed by a mortgage firm.

The 75-year-old is known for starring roles including in films "Deliverance" and "Smokey and the Bandit" from the 1970s. He also won a Golden Globe for his role as a porn king in the 1997 film "Boogie Nights".

The mortgage on the house in Hobe Sound that is facing foreclosure was taken out in 1994, a year after Reynolds' widely publicized divorce from actress Loni Anderson.

Reynolds, who had heart bypass surgery last year, stopped making the mortgage payments a year ago and owes Merrill Lynch Credit Corporation almost $1.2 million, according to the lawsuit filed August 9 in Martin County.

Merrill Lynch also named two other financial institutions that might have an interest in the property.

A local newspaper reported in 2009 that Reynolds placed the 12,500 square foot, waterfront house, which he called Valhalla, on the market for $8.9 million.

The lawsuit lists a Little Rock, Arkansas, address for Reynolds. Neither the actor nor his manager could be reached for comment.

