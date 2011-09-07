NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Cinedigm has created Indie Direct, a distribution and marketing initiative for independent filmmakers and producers, the company announced Wednesday.

Producers that sign up for Indie Direct gain access to a suite of services including booking software, distribution and marketing strategy, content delivery and box office tracking.

"With Indie Direct, we have tapped into our many years of experience and expertise to pioneer a turnkey method for indie producers to benefit from the flexible, precise and efficient distribution model digital cinema enables. Now, indie producers can reap the benefits of a full service studio in a one-stop shop," Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cinedigm said in a statement.

Cindedigm has streamlined its operations since McGurk took over, dropping its advertising division as well as its physical distribution business.

Its focus is on the creation and distribution of digital content, particularly alternative content that most major studios forego, such as filmed concerts and sporting events.

With Indie Direct, filmmakers can take advantage of Cinedigm's position in the digital distribution sector to aid their films' theatrical release.

Two production companies have signed up for the service thus far -- ARC Entertainment, which is distributed the Sarah Palin documentary "The Undefeated," and Seven Arts Pictures.

ARC will use Indie Direct in releasing eight titles before the end of 2011.