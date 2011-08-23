Cast member Cody Horn attends the premiere of the film ''Flipped'' in Los Angeles July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Channing Tatum may soon be bumping and grinding for a genuine Hollywood princess.

Cody Horn, the daughter of former Warner Bros. president and COO Alan Horn, is circling Tatum's male stripper drama, "Magic Mike," TheWrap has confirmed.

ThePlaylist first reported her casting.

Horn would play Tatum's love interest in the film.

Steven Soderbergh is set to direct the semi-autobiographical story of Tatum's early years spent exotic dancing for his dinner.

Alex Pettyfer ("I Am Number Four") and Matthew McConaughey are set to co-star.

Horn is represented by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment. She has previously appeared in the films "Twelve" and "Flipped," and snagged a recurring role in the FX series "Rescue Me."