U.S. actor Corey Stoll, who stars in the television series 'Law and Order: Los Angeles', poses during a photocall at the 51st Monte Carlo television festival in Monaco June7, 2011 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Corey Stoll, though not a household name, was a major player in "Midnight in Paris," a movie that remained in picture houses all summer long and made more money than any other movie from the director Woody Allen.

Stoll spoke to TheWrap about acting, the motion picture business and how he played Ernest Hemingway in "Midnight in Paris."

Did you have any sense of the kind of phenomenon this movie was going to be?

No. I expected it to get the attention that Woody Allen movies have been getting over the last decade or so. I knew it was going to get out there, and I knew that even if it ended up being a minor Woody Allen film, it's still going to last. But you never know how many people are going to see it.

But it's funny, because my girlfriend knew. We were shooting it in Paris, and she saw the people and the costumes and everything and said, "People are really going to react to this. This is going to be a big hit." I think I had lower expectations, but I'm glad that she was right.

Do people recognize you as Hemingway now, or does the fact that you wear a wig in the movie and have a shaved head in real life prevent that?

It's only happened a couple of times in New York and L.A. What happens is that people recognize me from my time as Detective Jaruszalski on "Law & Order: Los Angeles," and if they're business savvy they may know that I also did this movie.

Are you getting more scripts now, and different kinds of scripts?

All of the above. In theater, people have been putting wigs on me for years, and within that community the idea that I have more visual range was a given. And now it's opened things up a bit in Hollywood, too.

You got the call from Woody Allen after he saw you in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge." Do you know if he'd seen you in anything else?

I think it was just that. Luckily, in the play I had a wig, I had a mustache, I was in period clothes and I was playing the manliest man you can imagine.

Your character, in a way, is an idealized and romanticized version of Hemingway. Did you try to make him look and sound like the real person?

No. I listened to the only voice recording I could find, which was him accepting the Nobel Prize. And it's just not your image of Hemingway at all. His voice was actually kind of high and reedy, with a little bit of a lisp. It doesn't fit at all with what we see in the film, which is Hemingway as the model of a purposely-led life.

I was more concerned with reading his material and seeing what he said about himself, because that's the image that Owen Wilson's character would have, and that's what the movie is about. It's a time-travel movie, but I don't really know the realities of what is supposed to be happening. My assumption is, I'm playing the iconic writer, the idea that is instilled in all of our minds of Hemingway, not the real person.

It's really a license to chew the scenery.

Well, there are some people who think it's totally cartoony, but I was sensitive to the fact that he's such a beloved writer. There are a lot of American men who see him as the ideal man, and I didn't want to mock him. But when I got to the set, there were certain times that Woody was encouraging me to go in directions that were sort of comedic. I was preparing as if I was going to play him in a biopic, and I'd forgotten that it was a comedy.

Typically, he gives his actors only the script pages on which they appear.

Yeah. Only Owen Wilson got the whole script.

Did you ever see the rest of the script, or learn the entire story?

On the first day I asked Owen what's happening, and he sort of gave me the rundown. So I had a basic idea, with a lot of holes. But I don't think for my character it was really important. I think sometimes actors having a holistic view of what they're in can be overrated. Especially when you're playing somebody as narcissistic and self-involved as Ernest Hemingway, it doesn't really matter what else is in the script. Whenever my character's on the screen, it's all about him.

So are you getting a lot of scripts to play manly men now?

Yes, a few. (laughs) Which is fun. And that was a fun little trick to play on myself when I was doing this movie. There were a lot of things that were pretty intimidating: working with a legendary director and Academy Award-winning actors, playing this literary god. So there were times when I sort of had to will myself to be as confident as the character. It was fun, to pretend that I am the cockiest guy on earth.