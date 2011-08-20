LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ray Bradbury's classic American novel "Dandelion Wine" is coming to the movies.

Mike Medavoy, Doug McKay, RGI Productions' Rodion Nahapetov and producer Natasha Shliapnikoff are producing. Nahapetov is writing.

In a written statement, Bradbury, who turns 91 on Monday, said, that "'Dandelion Wine' is my most deeply personal work and brings back memories of sheer joy as well as terror."

In the statement, Nahapetov noted, "When I began my studies at the Cinema Institute in Moscow, many foreign books were banned in Soviet Russia. Still I decided to make my short film based upon 'Dandelion Wine' because this novel represented to me the childhood I never had."

The novel is Bradbury's semi-autobiographical tale about the rhythms of small-town America.

Bradbury is considered among the best science fiction writers of his era. His work includes "Martian Chronicles" and "Fahrenheit 451."