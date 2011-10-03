Actor Derek Luke poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Notorious' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Derek Luke will star in Sony's remake of the girl group musical "Sparkle," TheWrap has confirmed.

Luke will play Stix, a songwriter who helps a Harlem-based singer break into the big time. The part was originally assayed by "Miami Vice" star Philip Michael Thomas.

Others in the cast include Whitney Houston and "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks.

Luke first came to prominence as the star of Denzel Washington's 2002 directorial debut "Antwone Fisher."

Since that time he's scored several supporting roles in a wide array of films such as "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Friday Night Lights," and "Madea Goes to Jail."