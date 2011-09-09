LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Samuel Goldwyn Films has beaten out IFC, Magnolia, Sony Pictures Classics and Music Box to make the first acquisition of this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The company bought North American rights to "Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has To Travel," a documentary about the late fashion editor of Harpers Bazaar.

Goldwyn slated the movie for a 2012 release.

Lisa Immordino Vreeland, who is married to the fashion icon's grandson, directed the movie. Her co-directors are Bent-Jorgen Perlmutt and Frederic Tcheng, who edited "Valentino: The Last Emperor."

According to Samuel Goldwyn Films, "Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel" is "an intimate portrait and a vibrant celebration of one of the most influential women of the 20th century, an enduring icon whose influence changed the face of fashion, beauty, art, publishing and culture forever. During her 5-year reign as the 'empress of fashion,' she launched Twiggy, advised Jackie O and coined some of fashion's most eloquent proverbs."

Peter Goldwyn, the company's head of acquisitions, and Ian Puente, its VP business development and general counsel negotiated for Goldwyn. Josh Braun and David Koh of Submarine negotiated on behalf of the filmmaker.