LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Twentieth Century Fox has set its sights on John Moore to direct "Die Hard 5," TheWrap has confirmed.

His unfortunate 2009 "Max Payne" notwithstanding, the Irishman has some action chops. His 2001 "Behind Enemy Lines" was serviceable.

And perhaps the fifth installment of the franchise will propel the journeyman director into a better place.

Bruce Willis will, of course, return as John McClane in the movie, which will shoot in Russia.

Finding a director for the 23-year-old franchise was tricky. As recently as February, Fox was talking to "Smart People" director Noam Murro to direct the movie.

Alex Young is producing.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.