NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - OK, no one's happy that Lionsgate will be remaking "Dirty Dancing " -- the Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey team-up that has made women swoon ever since its release in 1987.

The news Tuesday set off a firestorm of naysaying on Twitter and in blogs.

The film, set for 2013, will be directed by Michael Jackson-ite Kenny Ortega, who was the choreographer in the original. And since somebody has to star in it, the search for fresh blood begins. TheWrap took a look around the web to see who some of the fan favorites are.

First the guys. For Johnny Castle, the Patrick Swayze role:

DEREK HOUGH

Who he is: Fave choeographer and three-time coach on "Dancing With the Stars."

Who wants him: "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba tweeted with some bias: "If they do a dirty dancing remake - THEY BETTER USE DEREK HOUGH There's no one better for the role!!!" Hough also has a dedicated fan site, with forums pouring in support for the up-and-comer to gain the leading role.

Why he'd be good: A ballroom champ, he performed his third champion season with original "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey. He also starred in the 2006 original cast production of "Footloose: The Musical" in London.

Quotes: Fan blogger Elmari writes: "Derek basically channeled Patrick a few times when he danced with Jennifer Grey...it seemed his whole season with Jennifer was one big audition and their freestyle was like the cherry on top." And US Weekly commenter Jasmine writes about the possibility of Hough's DTWS-champion sister Julianne being considered for the part of Baby: "Derek Hough would be a cool choice; HOWEVER, having Julianne would seriously be ughhhh, cuz that's his SISTER!"

ZAC EFRON

Who he is: "High School Musical"/"Hairspray" teen idol who has sung and danced his way to semi-stardom.

Who wants him: In an US weekly poll Wednesday, Efron came out No. 1.

Why he'd be good: Having worked with director Ortega in "High School Musical" Efron is a natural choice, if he can beef up to a bad boy image. (Of course, he'd likely refuse; he bowed out of a "Footloose" remake because he wanted to steer away from more musicals.")

Quotes: Twitter user @MissMandyHale tweets: "My dream casting for Dirty Dancing remake: Emma Stone as Baby and Zac Efron as Johnny :)" @TiffanyRenee84 agrees: Oh why would anyone try to remake Dirty Dancing? You will fail...unless Zac Efron is in it." But @jaclyndayblog has a different idea: "Ugh. Remaking Dirty Dancing is such a bad call. I can't even believe they'd dare. If Zac Efron is in it, I give up on the world."

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Who is he: A dancing, singing an acting triple threat! Timberlake's increased visibility on the big screen makes him a viable contender for Swayze's replacement.

Who wants Him: If it's any indication (and it definitely isn't), Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is letting users weigh in on the casting, and Timberlake is the 3/1 lead.

Why he'd be good: The pop sensation has proved his chops as a bad boy in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "In Time." And while his arms may not be as pumped as Swayze's were, he's never seemed to have trouble with sexy dancing.

Quotes: @clairesy95_OM might just lose it: "Justin Timberlake is favorite for the Dirty Dancing remake! Freckin yass man! Think i had a mini heart attack! Please be true @jtimberlake!" @Feverblister, on the other hand, might have to leave our world if Timberlake nabs the role: "If Hollywood casts Justin Timberlake in Swayze's roll in the Dirty Dancing remake I am moving to MARS! PLEASE DON'T REMAKE THIS MOVIE!!!!!!!"

Now, for "Baby," the Jennifer Grey role:

LEA MICHELE

Who she is: Rachel Berry on "Glee"

Who wants her: Carrie Ann Inaba again. Also, Ortega has already expressed his support for her.

Why she'd be good: Well, Rachel Berry will be graduating high school on "Glee" after this season, so Michele may be looking for a job. But as we've seen on "Glee," she also has the dance chops to pull off the role -- and her nose bears a remarkable similarity to the one Grey memorably sported circa 1987.

Quotes: "And the girl from @GLEE for Baby - Leah???I'm blanking on her name... :( " -- Inaba

DIANNA AGRON

Who she is: Quinn Fabray on "Glee"

Who wants her: Movieline

Why she'd be good: Agron is not so famous that she'd distract viewers in the way that, say, Miley Cyrus would, and the 25-year-old is also a "Glee" fan favorite.

Quotes: "Agron feels like the right combination of attitude, ability, naïvetØ and strong-will." -- Movieline

MELANIE MOORE

Who she is: "So You Think You Can Dance?" top 4 finalist

Who wants her: Cineblend

Why she'd be good: The Marietta, Georgia, native obviously has all the moves -- and Lady Gaga's approval as a future star. Moore also will have Ortega's eye Wednesday night, as he'll appear as a guest judge on the Fox hit.

Quotes: "She'd have to downplay that a bit as Baby at first, but I can definitely see her awkwardly carrying a watermelon while feasting her eyes on Johnny as he dances up a storm," said Cineblen.