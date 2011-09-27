Donna Langley accepts the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film during the 2010 Women in Film Crystal+Lucy Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal Pictures Group has extended co-chairman Donna Langley's contract through 2014, the studio announced Tuesday.

The move keeps the key team in place at the studio -- and was expected.

Last week, the studio extended Universal Pictures Chairman Adam Fogelson's contract through 2014. At the time, an individual close to the studio told TheWrap that Langley's contract extension was imminent.

The studio says that Langley "will continue to serve as a key strategic business partner overseeing the company's production department, Focus Features and the studio's worldwide acquisitions efforts."

Universal has had a mixed record at the box office this year. Its "Cowboys and Aliens" and "The Change-Up" were misses, but "Fast Five" was a monster hit.

The announcement that Langley is staying is a signal that corporate owner Comcast continues to have faith in the top executive team. In June, the studio's president and CEO, Ron Meyer, had his contract extended to 2015.

Langley's contract was not set to expire for another year.

She'll continue to report to Fogelson.

Langley has been co-chairman since 2009. Before that, she was president of production.

According to the studio, she was "a driving force behind the slate of films that led to the studio's two most profitable and successful years at the box office. Since 2005, she has overseen production for such hits as 'American Gangster,' 'The Bourne Ultimatum,' 'Knocked Up,' 'I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry,' 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army,' 'Wanted,' 'Mamma Mia!,' 'Fast & Furious'" and others.

She started at Universal in 2001 as senior VP production, and began her career at New Line Cinema, rising to senior VP production. At New Line, she worked on "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," among other films.