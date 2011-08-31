Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michael Eisner's Vuguru will release its next film, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," on September 20 -- the day the military's policy on gay people in the armed services is set to expire -- the company said Wednesday.
Marc Wolf wrote and stars in the movie, which tells the stories of 18 people who were affected by the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" rule.
It's based on his Obie-winning Off Broadway play, "Another American: Asking and Telling."
The characters include Army Staff Sgt. Miriam Ben Shalom, who was dishonorably discharged after the Army learned she is gay, Navy officer Al Portes, who testified before a Congressional committee that he "will refuse to serve with gays in the military," a mother whose son was killed by his squad because he was gay and others.
Under the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which Congress repealed this year, gay people could be members of the armed services as long as they weren't openly gay and didn't acknowledge their sexual orientation. Other members of the military were prohibited from asking them their sexual orientation. But they could be forced out of the service for disclosing their sexual orientation -- or if someone else did.
John C. Walsh directed the film. Daryl Roth produced.
Larry Tanz, president of Vuguru, said that the company will unveil a multi-platform distribution plan in the next few days.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.