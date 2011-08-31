LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michael Eisner's Vuguru will release its next film, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," on September 20 -- the day the military's policy on gay people in the armed services is set to expire -- the company said Wednesday.

Marc Wolf wrote and stars in the movie, which tells the stories of 18 people who were affected by the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" rule.

It's based on his Obie-winning Off Broadway play, "Another American: Asking and Telling."

The characters include Army Staff Sgt. Miriam Ben Shalom, who was dishonorably discharged after the Army learned she is gay, Navy officer Al Portes, who testified before a Congressional committee that he "will refuse to serve with gays in the military," a mother whose son was killed by his squad because he was gay and others.

Under the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which Congress repealed this year, gay people could be members of the armed services as long as they weren't openly gay and didn't acknowledge their sexual orientation. Other members of the military were prohibited from asking them their sexual orientation. But they could be forced out of the service for disclosing their sexual orientation -- or if someone else did.

John C. Walsh directed the film. Daryl Roth produced.

Larry Tanz, president of Vuguru, said that the company will unveil a multi-platform distribution plan in the next few days.