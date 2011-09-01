Actor Tracy Morgan arrives at the premiere of the film ''Rio'' at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Now in its fourth week of release, "Rio" held onto its perch as the week's top-selling DVD, according to a survey by tracking firm Rentrak.

The animated hit about a macaw's search for a mate has been one of the biggest selling family titles in Fox's history.

On the rental front, box office also-ran "Priest" was the week's top title. The supernatural action film was edged out by "Rio" on the sales chart and had to settle for second place.

In its second week of release, chick flick "Something Borrowed" was the third most rented disc and the fifth best selling title.

In a sign that audiences are ready for the Fall TV season to begin in earnest, the eight season of "NCIS" and the fifth season of "Dexter" nabbed the third and fourth slots on the sales chart.

Next week brings a formidable challenger to "Rio"s' dominance in the cross-dressing form of Tyler Perry. "Madea's Big Happy Family" debuts on DVD next week, and Perry can always be counted on for a strong home entertainment performance.