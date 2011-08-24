Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses during a photocall at the premiere of the film ''Fast and Furious 5'' in Marseille, April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC can smell what the Rock -- and Jerry Bruckheimer -- are cooking.

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" producer Jerry Bruckheimer are teaming up to create a drama for the network centered around wrestling in the 1980s, the pair confirmed on their Twitter accounts Tuesday.

"Look forward to teaming up with @THEROCK on exciting new wrestling project," Bruckheimer wrote. After which, a slightly less subdued Johnson chimed in, "Kickin' Ass! Excited to partner up w @BruckheimerJB & @NBC to create 1980's wrestling TV drama."

"Scorpion King" actor Johnson served full-time as a wrestler on the World Wrestling Federation (later World Wrestling Entertainment) circuit from 1996 until 2003, appearing part-time after that, only to ramp his involvement back up as the host of WrestleMania XXVII.

Bruckheimer's recent ventures include the ABC reality competition "Take the Money & Run."