Cast member Emma Stone poses at the premiere of the movie ''The Help'' at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With her best-seller adaptation "The Help" hitting the box office this week, actress Emma Stone is attached to star in "Little White Corvette," a comedy directed by Michael Diliberti, according to TheWrap's sister website ItsontheGrid.com.

Reps for Stone denied the attachment, although one individual close to her conceded that the actress has read -- and likes -- the script.

"Corvette" is an independent film about a nerdy guy and his wild older sister who team up to sell $1 million of cocaine that they find in the trunk of their deceased father's sports car.

Diliberti wrote Columbia's "30 Minutes or Less," which stars Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari.

The movie is being produced by Scott Aversano and Michael De Luca.

Stone is a compelling young star who'd be a great get for the comedy. In addition to "The Help," she's starred in this year's "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Friends With Benefits."

And she stars as Gwen Stacy in Sony's 2012 "The Amazing Spider-Man" and as Jean in Warner Bros.' 2013 film "The Gangster Squad."