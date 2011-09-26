LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Diablo Cody has snagged some top talent to star in her feature directorial debut: Russell Brand and Julianne Hough.

Mandate Pictures made the announcement Monday.

The comedy is about a sheltered young woman, played by Hough, who decides to go to Las Vegas after a plane crash makes her lose her faith. "On her journey, she meets an unlikely companion (Brand) who inadvertently helps her find her true self," according to Mandate.

Mandate wisely is no longer calling the movie "Lamb of God."

Cody wrote the screenplay.

Brand is very funny and smart, but his last film, "Arthur," was a disappointment, grossing only $45.7 million worldwide on a $40 million budget.

Hough stars in the upcoming "Footloose" and in New Line's upcoming "Rock of Ages."

Mason Novick ("500 Days of Summer") is producing the movie, which is scheduled to begin production in the spring.

Lionsgate is handling international sales.

Cody, Novick and Mandate worked together on "Juno" and on "Young Adult," which Paramount is releasing in December.