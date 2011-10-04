LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Film, TV and commercial production work shot up 15.4 percent in the third quarter, according to a regular survey conducted by non-profit group FilmL.A.

The surge was driven primarily by a dramatic uptick in filming of features, which was up nearly 50 percent from the third quarter of 2010. (The metric used by FilmL.A. is days of shooting -- and there were 2,079 feature-film shooting days in the region during the just-completed quarter versus 1,387 in the third quarter 2010.)

FilmL.A. credited the California Film and Television Tax Credit for spurring the growth -- eight films that shot in the region during the last quarter qualified for the tax break, representing about 12.5 percent of the film shooting days.

Those projects: "Argo," "Breaking the Girl," "Gangster Squad," "My Mother's Curse," "Sports Camp," "Think Like a Man," "This Is 40" and "We Have Your Husband."

TV reality shows were up 30.4 percent in the quarter, meanwhile, and sitcoms spiked 12.6 percent. Dramas were down 20.3 percent.