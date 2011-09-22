LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Get ready for the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.

"Ghostbusters" is coming back to movie theaters for three Thursdays in October.

On October 13, 20 and 27, the movie will be on about 500 big screens nationwide, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Thursday.

Ivan Reitman directed and produced the 1984 hit. Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis wrote the screenplay.

Aykroyd, Ramis and Reitman starred in the movie, along with Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis.

"As we head toward Halloween, we ain't afraid of no ghosts, but just the same, we're glad that everyone's favorite paranormal eliminators are on the case," Sony Pictures president worldwide distribution Rory Bruer said in a statement.

The film, about a trio of university parapsychologists who begin a ghost eradication business after losing their grant -- and find themselves saving the world -- will be shown in 2K digital with 5.1 surround sound.