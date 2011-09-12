LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Grosvenor Park is back.

The company that produced "The Hurt Locker" and "Righteous Kill," has lined up $100 million in financing that it intends to deploy over the next year.

The company said that the budgets will range from $10 million to $30 million.

The finance company rolled up its operations three years ago after its backer Fortress Investments dialed down its Hollywood investments.

"Now is an optimal time to re-enter the film lending space given the strength of the marketplace and the current industry dynamics as evidenced by a resurgence of sales activity at the most recent film markets, the demand for independent product is stronger than ever," Don Starr, a partner in the company, said in the statement.

Simultaneously, Grosvenor Park will launch an Enterprise Investment Scheme in the United Kingdom, which the company said provides incentives to investors that finance big-budget film productions.

Before the financial downturn forced it out of the film business, Grosvenor arranged financing for over 400 productions. Among its credits are the Holocaust drama "Defiance" (2008), the romantic drama "P.S. I Love You" (2007), and the fantasy film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" (2009).