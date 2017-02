LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - On Sunday, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2" became the biggest all-time grosser at the global box office ... not directed by filmmaker James Cameron.

The Warner Bros. film has grossed $1.334 billion at the global box office through Sunday, putting it third on the list of all-time biggest grossers, behind Cameron's "Avatar" ($2.782 billion) and "Titanic" ($1.843 billion).