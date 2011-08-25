LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - DJ2 Entertainment has snatched up film rights to Adhesive Games' highly anticipated videogame "Hawken."

On March 30, the five-man Los Angeles-based videogame studio released gameplay footage from the yet-to-be released first-person shooter.

On its way to a million views, it sent waves through the online gaming community -- as well as Hollywood.

It's described by Adhesive as "Romeo & Juliet" meets "District 9."

DJ2's Dmitri M. Johnson told TheWrap that his two-month old independent multi-platform production company was able to secure rights for the film adaptation through a personal recommendation.

But, he said, Adhesive's team was hesitant to release the rights, opting instead to focus on the game's release, which has yet to be determined.

"I assumed someone already got it because it was so huge. Big names were chasing this," he told TheWrap. "A-list directors and big hit agencies." When he discovered the rights were still available, he spent time with Adhesive developers to prove his chops as a gamer at heart who would respect the integrity of the "Hawken" story in its film adaption.

As for the story, it follows two young pilots from separate clans pitted against one another after a devastating virus has covered most of the heavily industrialized planet surface in toxic crystal, creative director Dan Jevons told TheWrap.

"They witness an event that suggests there is more to the nano-virus than meets the eye," Jevons said. "Now the race is on to discover the virus' origins and true purpose before their respective clans wipe each other out in a final, climatic battle."

"Hawken" has yet to find a director, but Johnson said he is in talks with top names.