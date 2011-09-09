Director and actor Jason Reitman (L) and NHL great Luc Robitaille arrive at the 2011 NHL Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Damon

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jason Reitman is back at Paramount, making the drama "Labor Day," starring Josh Brolin and Kate Winslet, Paramount announced Friday. The studio will co-produce with Indian Paintbrush.

The movie is based on Joyce Maynard's novel about an escaped convict, played by Brolin, who seeks shelter with a single mother, played by Winslet, and her son over a Labor Day weekend. Reitman adapted the novel for the screen.

Winslet, who won a best actress Oscar for the 2008's "The Reader," currently stars as Dr. Erin Mears in Warner's "Contagion," and Brolin is starring in Warner's "Gangster Squad," which is now filming.

"Labor Day" is Reitman's fourth Paramount project. His "Young Adult" will be released December 9. He also made Paramount's 2010 "Up in the Air" and Paramount Vantage's "Jeff, Who Lives at Home," set for a March, 2012 release.