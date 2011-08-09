NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Apologies for not bringing this ridiculous bit of news to your attention sooner -- but the cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore" will appear in the Farrelly Brothers' upcoming "Three Stooges" reboot.

As if the idea of Larry David playing Sister Mary-Mengele wasn't enough to compel you to see the movie! Or Sean Hayes playing Larry!

According to the comedy's official watch-blog, only five "Jersey Shore" cast members are taking part: Snooki, the Situation, JWoww, Sammi and Ronnie. So anyone hoping to see Pauly D call Vinnie a knucklehead and then give his nose a yank will just have to tune into "Jersey Shore."

Thanks to Movieline for bringing this to our attention -- and for posting a clip from "Access Hollywood," in which JWoww and Snooki tell all about the shoot in appropriately nonsensical fashion.

"We're still like normal people just like everybody else," says Sammi. Indeed.

You can see the clip here: here