LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Disney's "John Carter" will be released in IMAX 3D on March 9, 2012, along with its worldwide release, the studio announced Monday.

The movie is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel, and is about a former military captain who finds himself transported to Mars "where he becomes reluctantly embroiled in a conflict of epic proportions among the inhabitants of the planet," according to the studio.

Taylor Kitsch, Willem Dafoe and Lynn Collins star in Andrew Stanton's film.

Stanton is known for his animated work. He wrote and directed "Wall-E" and "Finding Nemo," and wrote "Monsters, Inc.," "A Bug's Life" and the Toy Story movies.