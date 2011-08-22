Cast member Johnny Knoxville with his wife Naomi Nelson (R) and daughter Madison pose at the premiere of ''Jackass 3D'' at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Johnny Knoxville and "poignant" usually don't occur in the same sentence, but the "Jackass" star is set to topline a comedy its producers call "outlandish yet poignant."

Patton Oswalt will also star in the movie, which Todd Rohal is directing -- and still writing.

According to producers, the movie is "about a pair of battling brothers who attempt to honor their ailing father by taking a troop of boys on a last ditch camping trip that goes wildly wrong."

The movie doesn't have a title yet.

Rob Riggle, Maura Tierney and Patrice O'Neal will also star in the ensemble comedy.

Knoxville and Oswalt on the same screen could be quite a combination. Knoxville made his name with "Jackass" and has starred in "Men in Black II," "Lords of Dogtown," "The Dukes of Hazzard" and "Walking Tall," among others.

Oswalt, who was the voice of Remy in "Ratatouille," is among the funniest stand-up comedians working. And he has starred as Neil on Showtime's "The United States of Tara" for three seasons.

On top of that is Todd Rohal, whose odd buddy movie "The Catechism Cataclysm" premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and is being released by IFC Films in October.

Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf's big Beach films is financing. Turtletaub, Saraf and Lisa Muskat are producing.