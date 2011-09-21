Executive producer and director Jon Turteltaub answers questions during the CBS and Showtime panel for ''Harper's Island'' at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "National Treasure" director Jon Turteltaub is negotiating to direct "Last Vegas," a comedy for CBS Films and Mandate, TheWrap has confirmed.

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" writer Dan Fogelman wrote the script. Fogelman also wrote the 2006 "Cars," the 2010 "Tangled" and the 2011 "Cars 2."

"Last Vegas" is a sort of "Cocoon" meets "The Hangover." It's about four retired best friends who go to Las Vegas to throw a bachelor party for the one of them who never married.

Lately, Turteltaub is known as an action guy: He directed the 2010 "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," the 2007 "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" and the 2004 "National Treasure" -- all starring Nicolas Cage.

His most recent comedy is the 2000 "The Kid," which starred Bruce Willis.

Larry Mark and Mandate Pictures are producing "Last Vegas.

TheWrap's sister site, ItsontheGrid, reported the news in August.