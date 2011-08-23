LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Fast Five" director Justin Lin has signed a two-year production agreement with the Universal Pictures, the studio and Lin's Barnstorm Pictures announced on Monday.

At Universal, Barnstorm will focus on tentpoles and "distinctive mainstream" films - with, according to the press release, an "emphasis on uncovering cutting-edge ideas and shepherding stories with a unique point of view."

Current Barnstorm projects include an untitled sci-fi/crime thriller to be directed by Robert Glickert, an action-adventure spy film "Leading Man," and a film about a highly-decorated World War II battalion of Japanese-Americans.

Lin himself is already attached to direct a number of projects, including another "Terminator" movie and the Manga-based "Lone Wolf and Cub."

Lin's last film at Universal was "Fast Five," which has made more than $600 million at the international boxoffice; he has directed three of the films in the "Fast and Furious" series.

"The success that we've shared making the last three 'Fast' films has created a strong bond between my team and many at Universal," said Lin in the press release announcing the deal. "When the opportunity came up to house Barnstorm at the studio where I honed my skills, I saw the change to develop innovative projects with talented writers and directors who need to have their voices heard."

Added Universal's co-president of production, Jeff Kirschenbaum, "Justin's vision and unique approach to filmmaking have been critical to the continued success of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. We know his creative instincts and signature style will make Barnstorm's partnership with Universal a strong one."

The Barnstorm offices will be located on the Universal lot. Lin's team will include president of production Elaine Chin, who previously worked for 20th Century Fox and HBO Films.