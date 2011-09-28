Actor Jon Hamm arrives on the red carpet for the film ''Friends With Kids'' during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2011. TIFF runs from September 8-18. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Actor Jon Hamm is questioning whether Kristen Wiig will return for a sequel to "Bridesmaids."

"I don't think Kristen is going to do it," Hamm told E! Online.

Hamm had a small part in this summer's raunchy R-rated hit, and told E! Online that he hadn't decided if he'd be in a sequel: "They need to lock (Wiig) up before me," he said.

Universal hasn't yet announced a sequel to "Bridesmaids," a $32 million comedy that has grossed nearly $285 million worldwide.

Director Paul Feig, however, has said that a follow-up to the film has been discussed.

Participation from "Saturday Night Live" star Wiig would seem to be a vital ingredient for any sequel to go forward.

For all intent and purposes, "Bridesmaids" was her movie. In addition to starring in it, she wrote it with Annie Mumolo. In doing so, she created -- or at least energized -- a new genre: the female-driven R-rated comedy.

Universal would love to make another "Bridesmaids," but there's no deal in place.

A representative for Wiig wouldn't comment.