Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Actor Jon Hamm is questioning whether Kristen Wiig will return for a sequel to "Bridesmaids."
"I don't think Kristen is going to do it," Hamm told E! Online.
Hamm had a small part in this summer's raunchy R-rated hit, and told E! Online that he hadn't decided if he'd be in a sequel: "They need to lock (Wiig) up before me," he said.
Universal hasn't yet announced a sequel to "Bridesmaids," a $32 million comedy that has grossed nearly $285 million worldwide.
Director Paul Feig, however, has said that a follow-up to the film has been discussed.
Participation from "Saturday Night Live" star Wiig would seem to be a vital ingredient for any sequel to go forward.
For all intent and purposes, "Bridesmaids" was her movie. In addition to starring in it, she wrote it with Annie Mumolo. In doing so, she created -- or at least energized -- a new genre: the female-driven R-rated comedy.
Universal would love to make another "Bridesmaids," but there's no deal in place.
A representative for Wiig wouldn't comment.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.