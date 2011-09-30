NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Quentin Tarantino may have already lined up another grizzled veteran -- Kurt Russell -- to fill the slot vacated by Kevin Costner in "Django Unchained," TheWrap has learned.

The Weinstein Co., which is distributing the film domestically, confirmed that Russell is in talks to play Ace Woody, the villain. Costner vacated the role because of an apparent scheduling conflict.

"Django," set in the 19th century West, stars Christoph Waltz, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson. Russell would take over as a henchman for DiCaprio's character, Calvin Candie, who owns a plantation where slaves are forced to battle to the death.

Waltz plays a bounty hunter who buys and then frees a slave, played by Foxx. Once a friendship blossoms, Waltz's character then helps Django try to rescue his wife.

Russell and Tarantino have worked together before, on 2007's "Death Proof," in which he played an over-the-hill Hollywood stunt double named "Stuntman" Mike.

Sony is distributing the film internationally.