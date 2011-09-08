LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Maya Entertainment has acquired international rights to the Tribeca Film Fest drama "The Last Rights of Joe May," the company announced Thursday.

Tribeca Film got domestic rights in July.

Starring Dennis Farina, "May" is about an aging hustler of knockoff Rolexes and bootleg DVDs who always has believed he had a glorious destiny. He returns home from a long hospital stay to find that his landlord thought he was dead and has rented out his apartment to a single mother and her young daughter.

You know what happens from there: Farina's character moves in with the two.

In addition to Farina, the movie stars Meredith Droeger ("Extraordinary Measures"), Jaie Anne Allman ("The Notebook"), Ian Barford ("Road to Perdition"), Chelcie Ross ("Mad Men") and Gary Cole ("Office Space," "Entourage").

Joe Maggio ("Bitter Feast) wrote and directed.

Foreign rights will be available at the Toronto International Film Festival.