Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Alcon Entertainment is in final negotiations to finance and produce "The Leonardo Job," a thriller written by David Twohy, the company announced Thursday.
Twohy, who wrote "The Fugitive," "G.I. Jane" and "The Chronicles of Riddick," among others, also is attached to direct.
"The Leonardo Job" is a heist movie about the theft of a "lost" Leonardo da Vinci painting. The story is about two rival thieves who travel to Florence to find the painting. They use both high-tech methods and old fashioned tricks to prove the painting exists and find it. Ultimately, they have to work together when they learn that they're not the only ones looking for the painting.
Michael Nathanson, Joseph Farrell and Catherine Paura will produce along with Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.