LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Alcon Entertainment is in final negotiations to finance and produce "The Leonardo Job," a thriller written by David Twohy, the company announced Thursday.

Twohy, who wrote "The Fugitive," "G.I. Jane" and "The Chronicles of Riddick," among others, also is attached to direct.

"The Leonardo Job" is a heist movie about the theft of a "lost" Leonardo da Vinci painting. The story is about two rival thieves who travel to Florence to find the painting. They use both high-tech methods and old fashioned tricks to prove the painting exists and find it. Ultimately, they have to work together when they learn that they're not the only ones looking for the painting.

Michael Nathanson, Joseph Farrell and Catherine Paura will produce along with Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.