LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lionsgate is getting into the early video-on-demand game and their pulling out some big guns to help them -- Taylor Lautner.

The studio will release the "Twilight" heartthrob's "Abduction" three months after it hits theaters, TheWrap has confirmed.

The film will be offered at $6.99, far cheaper than the $30 studios such as Warner Brothers and Sony have charged for premium VOD titles they released on DirecTV. However, those films hit the market after eight weeks in theaters, earlier than "Abduction" will be made available.

The film will also cost $7.99 in high definition.

Lionsgate will release the film to all VOD providers and Wal-Mart and Best Buy's online arms.

The 91-day window on "Abduction" represents a compromise of sorts with exhibitors, who have lashed out at studios that are pushing for earlier home entertainment releases. They claim that shortening windows undermines theatrical box office.

"Abduction" hits theaters September 23.