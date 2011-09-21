LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lionsgate has snapped up the distribution rights to "You're Next" and "Friends With Kids," the studio announced on Wednesday.

The two films were screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

"Friends" is the bigger bauble, boasting strong critical notices and a cast that includes Jon Hamm, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Chris O'Dowd and Edward Burns. It marks the directorial debut of Jessica Westfeldt, the screenwriter of "Kissing Jessica Stein."

The film centers on a group of friends who become parents.

The release will be handled jointly by Lionsgate and partner company Roadside Attractions. Lionsgate acquired it from Red Granite Pictures for an undisclosed sum. Roadside Attractions will oversee domestic theatrical distribution and Lionsgate will handle all other U.S. rights including home entertainment and television.

For "You're Next," Lionsgate will get the U.S. and Canadian rights. Directed by Adam Wingard from a script penned by Simon Barrett, the film stars Sharni Vinson, Joe Swanberg, A.J. Bowen, Nicholas Tucci and Barbara Crampton.

Snoot Entertainment's Keith Calder and Jessica Wu produced the project with Simon Barrett and Kim Sherman.

The film concentrates on a family that is savagely attacked during a wedding anniversary celebration.

Jason Constantine negotiated both deals on behalf of Lionsgate with Eda Kowan, SVP of acquisitions and co-productions, and Wendy Jaffe, the acquisitions and co-production team's EVP of business & legal affairs.

CAA and Erik Hyman of Loeb & Loeb negotiated the "You're Next" sale for Snoot.

Cinetic's John Sloss and Jackie Eckhouse of Sloss Eckhouse LawCo negotiated the "Friends" sale on behalf of the filmmakers.

Jennifer Westfeldt is represented by Christian Donatelli and Courtney Kivowitz at The Schiff Company, Innovative and Lawrence Rose at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.