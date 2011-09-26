LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With its three latest releases -- "Conan," "Abduction" and "Warrior" -- performing poorly at the box office, Lionsgate says it expects to lose between $40 million and $50 million in the current quarter.

The aftermath of a failed relationship with activist investor Cark Icahn has led to Santa Monica-based Lionsgate, as it prepares to sell Icahn's stake in the company to other investors, to confess to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the three underperforming releases have cost it possibly as much as $50 million in the three-month period that will end September 30.

The Monday filing to the federal agency filing Monday serves as a disclosure to potential purchasers of 22 million shares it is selling on behalf Icahn following his agreement last month to give up his ownership stake.

Anecdotally the industry was aware of the three films' disappointing results. This disclosure comes as Vice Chairman Michael Burns is setting out on a trip to curry interest from investors, going on an investor road show this week to sell the Icahn shares.

A more complete accounting for the quarter will come in November.

"Conan the Barbarian" debuted in August to a soft $10 million and will close out its run at a little over double that. Despite strong reviews, "Warrior" seemed to land somewhere in between its tearjerker elements and its fisticuffs theme and straggled from a $5.2 million opening toward $15 million.

Finally last weekend, supposed heartthrob and "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner couldn't launch the thriller "Abduction," which came in lower than hoped at $11.2 million.

It may be a long haul until the scheduled May release of hoped-for franchise "Hunger Games."

Perhaps sensing an opportunity, investors kept the stock hovering near $7 in Monday trading after the filing.