Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With its three latest releases -- "Conan," "Abduction" and "Warrior" -- performing poorly at the box office, Lionsgate says it expects to lose between $40 million and $50 million in the current quarter.
The aftermath of a failed relationship with activist investor Cark Icahn has led to Santa Monica-based Lionsgate, as it prepares to sell Icahn's stake in the company to other investors, to confess to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the three underperforming releases have cost it possibly as much as $50 million in the three-month period that will end September 30.
The Monday filing to the federal agency filing Monday serves as a disclosure to potential purchasers of 22 million shares it is selling on behalf Icahn following his agreement last month to give up his ownership stake.
Anecdotally the industry was aware of the three films' disappointing results. This disclosure comes as Vice Chairman Michael Burns is setting out on a trip to curry interest from investors, going on an investor road show this week to sell the Icahn shares.
A more complete accounting for the quarter will come in November.
"Conan the Barbarian" debuted in August to a soft $10 million and will close out its run at a little over double that. Despite strong reviews, "Warrior" seemed to land somewhere in between its tearjerker elements and its fisticuffs theme and straggled from a $5.2 million opening toward $15 million.
Finally last weekend, supposed heartthrob and "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner couldn't launch the thriller "Abduction," which came in lower than hoped at $11.2 million.
It may be a long haul until the scheduled May release of hoped-for franchise "Hunger Games."
Perhaps sensing an opportunity, investors kept the stock hovering near $7 in Monday trading after the filing.
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.