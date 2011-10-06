LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lucas Till, who played Havok in this year's "X-Men: First Class," will play the lead role in Intrepid Pictures' "Crush," TheWrap has learned.

The movie is about a high school soccer star, played by Till, who is stalked by a mysterious admirer whose crush on him turns deadly.

Malik Bader, who directed the 2006, "Street Thief," is directing. Sonny Mallhi, a former executive at Vertigo Entertainment, wrote the script. Marc Evans and Trevor Macy are producing.

Till recently wrapped the Fox Searchlight film "Stoker." He plays Pitts, a high school bully, in that picture. That film also starred Nicole Kidman.

"Crush" gives Till a chance to return to the nice-guy role he excelled at in "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

The actor's "VS," which he produced and starred in, is premiering at Toronto After Dark October 26. Jason Trost, ("The FP") directed that film.

Till starred as Cpl. Scott Grayston in this year's "Battle Los Angeles" and played young Jack Cash in the 2005 "Walk the Line."

"Crush" starts filming later this month in Los Angeles.