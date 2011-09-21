LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Smurfs" and "Friends With Benefits" will be the first films released by Sony on the UltraViolet platform, John Calkins, the EVP of the studio's digital division announced at TheGrill, TheWrap's second annual media conference.

UltraViolet is the cloud-based service that Hollywood hopes will help it replace the revenues being lost by a constricting DVD market.

It launches in the fourth quarter of this year. Sony has been a strong supporter of DECE, the consortium that helped create the eco-system.

At a panel on the change how cloud technology is impacting moviemaking, Thomas Gewecke, president of Warner Bros. digital distribution, said that the studio would release an UltraViolet version of "Green Lantern" later this year.

The idea is that by designing a system that lets consumers stream and store movies and TV shows they purchase on multiple devices, studios can encourage people to buy not just rent their products.

UltraViolet compatible Blu-ray versions of "Friends" and "Smurfs" will arrive in stores on December 2, 2011.

After a customer purchases an UltraViolet copy of the sex comedy or animated hit and creates their free cloud-based UltraViolet account, they will be able to access their movie through any UltraViolet-compatible service or device -- from PCs and tablets to TVs and smart phones.