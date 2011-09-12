Actor Will Smith shadow boxes between takes on the set of Men In Black Three in New York City June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In case "Men in Black 3" wasn't big enough, Sony's making it even bigger: The studio will release its big-budget 3D feature in IMAX, it announced Monday.

In a written statement, Sony Pictures president of worldwide distribution Rory Bruer said that releasing the movie in IMAX 3D "signals an event release."

It's the first "Men in Black" film to be released on IMAX. "Men in Black 3," starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will be released May 25, 2012.

Barry Sonnenfeld is directing the movie, which Etan Cohen wrote. "Men in Black 3" also stars Josh Brolin, Jermaine Clement and Emma Thompson. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing.

The movie has a budget estimated at more than $200 million and has been beset by delays and other issues.

The film was supposed to begin shooting last October, but that date was postponed by about a month. Soon after, producers announced they would film the movie in two segments -- the first would begin in November and be finished before Christmas and the second would begin in mid-February.

Instead, shooting began again on March 28.