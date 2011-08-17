LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michael Gracey, until recently a commercial and music video director, has nabbed another big attachment -- Fox's "The Greatest Showman on Earth," TheWrap has concerned.

The movie stars Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.

According to Fox, Jackman "will play the showman with a penchant for hoaxing a gullible public as he creates the three-ring circus that made him famous. The musical also focuses on his infatuation with singer Jenny Lind -- the so-called Swedish Nightingale."

Gracey's profile is increasing in a big way.

Earlier this month, TheWrap confirmed that he was in talks with Disney to direct that studio's "Order of the Seven," a Snow White project.

The director seems a good fit for Fox's project. He's working on a Broadway musical about speed dating.

Jenny Bicks, who's best known for her television work, wrote the script. Bicks was a writer and producer on "Sex and the City," "Men In Trees" and "The Big C," among others. She also wrote the 2003 movie "What a Girl Wants."

Laurence Mark, John Palermo and Jackman are producing.