Director Woody Allen (2nd L) arrives with cast members Lea Seydoux (L), Rachel McAdams (C) and Michael Sheen (R) for the screening of ''Midnight In Paris'' and for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sony Pictures Classics is putting one more push behind Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris."

Since its May opening, the film has grossed close to $50 million to become the top-grossing film of Allen's long career. It's also the second-highest grosser in SPC's history.

Sony Classics announced Wednesday that it is "going wide one more time" with the film -- though perhaps a more accurate phrase would be "going wider."

"Midnight in Paris," which topped out at an unprecedented (for Allen) 1,038 theaters in June, is currently playing in 328 venues.

A Sony Classics spokesperson said the company's goal for the August 26 expansion is around 500 theaters -- a bump from its current total, but fewer than the film has played in for most of its run.

Still, that steady run has made the Owen Wilson/Rachel McAdams comedy one of the year's most remarkable and unexpected successes, besting the 40 other features Allen has directed in his storied 45-year career.

Only two of his films have topped the $20 million mark since "Hannah and Her Sisters" made $40 million in 1986, and only five have done so in his entire career.

Sony Classics saw the potential for "Midnight" early on, and according to exhibitors has been extremely aggressive in booking theaters and making sure that they did not come off the film.

According to Boxoffice Mojo, "Midnight in Paris" has grossed $49,866,640 as of Tuesday. It will almost certainly pass the $50 million mark at some point on Thursday.