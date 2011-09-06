NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Miramax and Netflix announced a multi-year deal on Tuesday to make hundreds of movies from the Miramax catalog available for streaming through Netflix in Latin America.

The two companies already agreed to terms in May on a $100 million-plus deal for the Miramax catalog in North America, and this pact marks another step in Netflix's planned expansion into its southern counterpart. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Netflix members in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina will be able to stream more than 140 Miramax movies on multiple platforms, including TV, tablets, computers and mobile phones.

This marks the latest step in Netflix's planned expansion into Latin and South America, part of its greater push into international markets. It plans to launch its service in the UK soon, with more territories to follow.

For Miramax, this continues a busy summer of digital deals, which included its earlier agreement with Netflix, as well as streaming ventures with Amazon, Hulu and Apple. However, this is the first time international fans will be able to stream the studio's content.

"We are very pleased to launch our first international digital deal through our friends at Netflix," Miramax CEO Mike Lang said in a statement. "The robust Netflix platform will provide a proven avenue to reach Latin American audiences and take advantage of strong subscriber growth prospects. We look forward to growing the international audience for the Miramax library through many more partnerships like this around the world."