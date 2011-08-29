Actor and narrator Nick Nolte smiles during a panel discussion for the Starz documentary ''Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride: Hunter S. Thompson on Film'' at the ''Television Critics Association'' summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California July 10, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nick Nolte is joining the cast of "Gangster Squad," TheWrap has confirmed.

The Oscar-nominee will bring his gravelly voice to the period crime film as the Los Angeles chief of police.

The Warner Bros. film is shaping up to have a truly top-shelf cast. Sean Penn has been tapped to play the gangster Mickey Cohen and Ryan Gosling will co-star as his LAPD protagonist. Emma Stone, Josh Brolin and "The Killing"s' Mireille Enos also star.

Ruben Fleischer ("Zombieland") directs.

For Nolte it's another high-profile role following up his performance as the alcoholic trainer in next month's "Warrior" -- a role that's generating awards buzz. He also has a key part in HBO's hotly anticipated David Milch series "Luck."

Deadline first broke the news of Nolte's casting.