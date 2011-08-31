Actor Paul Dano arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures motion picture ''Cowboys & Aliens'', in conjunction with Comic Con in San Diego, California July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Paul Dano is officially attached to play a young Karl Rove in "College Republicans" -- and Richard Linklater will direct, TheWrap has learned.

The movie begins shooting in Austin, Texas, in late November.

Producer Maya Browne told TheWrap on Tuesday that she is financing the movie through her Bratt Entertainment. Ginger Sledge also is producing.

Shia LaBeouf had expressed interest in the role of Rove, the political operative considered "the architect" of President George W. Bush's election. Browne declined to comment on whether the actor will appear in the movie in another role.

She said the film "is about when Karl Rove and Lee Atwater first met, which is when Karl Rove ran for president of the College Republicans, and that's when they sort of discovered dirty tricks. It's interesting to see them take that journey together."

Atwater went on to become chairman of the Republican National Committee and campaign manager for President George Herbert Walker Bush.

Rove worked on Richard Nixon's 1972 presidential campaign, before advising George W. Bush, who nicknamed him "Turd Blossom."

Rove's other nickname: "Bush's Brain."

Dano is best known for his roles in "Little Miss Sunshine" and "There Will Be Blood." Linklater, a Texas native, has directed "Slacker," "Dazed and Confused" and "A Scanner Darkly."

Wes Jones wrote the script, which was on the 1010 Black List of best unproduced screenplays.

There's no distribution deal in place yet.