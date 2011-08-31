Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Paul Dano is officially attached to play a young Karl Rove in "College Republicans" -- and Richard Linklater will direct, TheWrap has learned.
The movie begins shooting in Austin, Texas, in late November.
Producer Maya Browne told TheWrap on Tuesday that she is financing the movie through her Bratt Entertainment. Ginger Sledge also is producing.
Shia LaBeouf had expressed interest in the role of Rove, the political operative considered "the architect" of President George W. Bush's election. Browne declined to comment on whether the actor will appear in the movie in another role.
She said the film "is about when Karl Rove and Lee Atwater first met, which is when Karl Rove ran for president of the College Republicans, and that's when they sort of discovered dirty tricks. It's interesting to see them take that journey together."
Atwater went on to become chairman of the Republican National Committee and campaign manager for President George Herbert Walker Bush.
Rove worked on Richard Nixon's 1972 presidential campaign, before advising George W. Bush, who nicknamed him "Turd Blossom."
Rove's other nickname: "Bush's Brain."
Dano is best known for his roles in "Little Miss Sunshine" and "There Will Be Blood." Linklater, a Texas native, has directed "Slacker," "Dazed and Confused" and "A Scanner Darkly."
Wes Jones wrote the script, which was on the 1010 Black List of best unproduced screenplays.
There's no distribution deal in place yet.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.