LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Because the original "Point Break" wasn't perfect enough, Alcon Entertainment is rebooting the 1991 thriller, the company announced Monday.

The original movie starred Keanu Reeves as undercover FBI agent Johnny Utah and Patrick Swayze as Bodhi -- just Bodhi. That movie was set in the world of surfing. Alcon's version is set in the world of international extreme sports.

(Surfing, incidentally, qualifies as an extreme sport, along with BMX, snowboarding and skateboarding.)

Alcon says the new "Point Break" will involve an FBI agent who infiltrates a criminal ring, but it isn't otherwise saying anything about the plot.

Warner Bros. will release.