LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Former Blockbuster chairman and CEO John Antioco has been tapped to head Rave Cinemas, the company announced Wednesday, succeeding Charles B. Moss as the company's chairman on September 19.

Moss, who is the theater chain's second largest investor, will remain on the company's board of directors.

"Rave is well positioned to continue leading innovation in the industry, and I am looking forward to working closely with Rolando and his team," Antioco said.

Antioco left Blockbuster in 2007, before the company shuffled off into bankruptcy last year and was later auctioned off to Dish Network.

Though the company's revenue grew substantially, his tenure at the company was a rocky one. After losing a 2005 proxy fight to Carl Icahn, the Blockbuster chief and the activist investor clashed frequently over the direction of the company.

Though Blockbuster remains his most prominent former landing spot, Antioco also spent 20 years at 7-Eleven, where he rose to be the convenience-store chain's senior vice president, responsible for all store operations worldwide.