LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Hollywood's Far Eastern expansion continues.

RealD will partner with Beijing SAGA Luxury Cinema Management Co. to outfit the Chinese theater chain with 3D technology, the companies announced on Monday.

In all, the pact will add 100 3D-capable auditoriums to China's rolls. Installations have already begun, the partners said.

SAGA said it will install RealD 3D technology at new theater locations that will open in the coming years. It plans to open 20 theaters around the country within three years.

China has become an increasingly enticing, albeit complicated target for Hollywood.

Though censors and government controls provide steep hurdles, China's massive population and burgeoning economy, along with its appetite for American culture, have led companies such as Legendary East and Relativity to announce new ventures in the country this past month.

Like RealD, IMAX has also been busy exporting its theater technology to China.