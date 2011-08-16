LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Another actor has entered the fray in the Battle of the Jeff Buckley Biopics.

Reeve Carney, who plays the titular web-slinging superhero in the famously troubled Broadway production "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," has landed the role of ill-fated singer Jeff Buckley, according to multiple reports.

Carney, whose other roles include Prince Ferdinand in the 2010 Julie Taymor-directed comedy "The Tempest," is the second actor to sign on to play the singer in an upcoming project -- "Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley will also play the warbler in Smuggler Films' "Greetings From Tim Buckley."

That film will chronicle the days leading up to Buckley's performance at a 1991 tribute concert for his father, musician Tim Buckley.

Carney's Buckley biopic, however, has the blessing of Buckley's mother, Mary Guibert -- who controls her deceased son's estate. In a statement, Guibert said that she's "over the moon" about Carney's casting, adding, "I've seen him perform several times ... It certainly doesn't hurt that he looks so much like Jeff."

Buckley, probably best known for his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," died at the age of 30 in a 1997 drowning accident.

The as-yet-untitled biopic will be directed by "Welcome to the Rileys" director Jake Scott.

To further confuse matters, a third Buckley movie, the Australian project "A Pure Drop," is also in the works, according to Vulture. That project has yet to cast its lead.

They'd better hurry -- the world is running out of actors to play the guy.