LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Independent studio Relativity Media on Sunday announced a deal with several of China's biggest entertainment companies to co-produce films with "Chinese material," as well as distribute its films in China.

The partnership involves Relativity, SAIF Partners, a leading Asian Private Equity Firm, and IDG China Media, a China-focused investment arm of Boston-headquartered International Data Group (IDG). Together they will develop, produce, distribute and acquire Chinese material for the big screen, with the goal of bringing it to international markets.

Relativity will distribute all its future films in China through Skyland, a fully funded, vertically integrated film and multimedia production, distribution and financing company that is jointly owned and by the three partners.

Upcoming titles on Relativity's slate include the action fantasy "Immortals," starring Henry Cavill and Mickey Rourke, the thriller "Haywire," with Channing Tatum, Michael Fassbender, Ewan MacGregor and Michael Douglas, and an untitled Snow White project starring Julia Roberts.

SkyLand previously functioned as the entertainment arm of SAIF Partners and IDG China Media, and most recently co-produced director Wayne Wong's "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan," based on the best-selling novel by Lisa See.