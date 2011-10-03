LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Relativity Media has become the first studio to partner with the digital music service Spotify for film promotion, announcing on Monday that it will run promotional media on the service to boost the November 11 launch of the action-adventure film "Immortals."

"With its worldwide presence, growing popularity in the U.S., and deep integration with Facebook, Spotify is the perfect digital platform to reach socially-engaged music lovers and early adopters in order to continue to build our fan base for 'Immortals' and upcoming releases," Relativity's president of theatrical marketing, Terry Curtin, said in a release announcing the new agreement.

The long-term partnership makes Spotify an exclusive launch partner on upcoming Relativity releases, beginning with "Immortals," which stars Henry Cavill, Kellan Lutz and Freida Pinto and was directed by Tarsem Singh ("The Cell").

Launched in 2008, Spotify has more than 10 million registered users and two million paying subscribers.

"We are hugely excited to be partnering with Relativity Media," said Jon Mitchell's Spotify's head of U.S. sales. "Spotify works very hard to entertain and delight our customers, so we are thrilled that we can work with a movie studio which has similar goals, and has such a great reputation in the film business. We are very much looking forward to executing new and innovative campaigns and driving engagement with our users over the coming months."